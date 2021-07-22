Greensboro Free Library was one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association initiative.
The award comes with a $3,000 grant to help the library promote community conversations. Library staff will take an online course in facilitating conversations, and then host four programs. Library director Paula Davidson said she hopes the programs will help residents reconnect and consider paths forward after the isolating months of the pandemic.
Two programs will be offered this month. On Thursday, July 22, the library offers a progress report from the four task forces formed during the Greater Greensboro community conversations in 2019. Leaders of the task forces will highlight their efforts to improve broadband internet and cellphone access, wastewater infrastructure, lake water quality, and walkability in Greensboro.
On Thursday, July 29, will be a discussion featuring two important books about social connections, loneliness and depression — “Together” by Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and “Lost Connections” by Johann Hari.
Participants are invited to read one or both books, and both are available for loan at the library. Two local pastors and a mental health counselor will lead the conversation. Both programs will be held in the library’s upstairs meeting room at 7 p.m. The library encourages unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask inside the building.
No advance registration is required. For more information call 533-2531 or greensborofree@gmail.com or visit the library website at greensborofreelibrary.org.
