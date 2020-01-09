Keisha Luce of Thetford has been appointed executive director of the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, effective Jan. 15.

Luce has broad professional arts and administrative experience, most recently as executive director of Court Street Arts in Haverhill, N.H., where revenue and audience numbers grew substantially during her tenure.

Rob Halpert, chair of the Highland center’s board of directors, said Luce was chosen from more than 30 candidates.

“Her substantial experience in the arts is impressive; we were even more impressed with her energy and enthusiasm,” Halpert said. “Her success in nurturing a performing and visual arts venue in a rural area makes her particularly well-suited.”

