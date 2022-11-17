Greensboro Free Library will host financial analyst and local resident Eric Hanson for a free talk on China on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m.
Hanson will talk about the past and current conditions of the Chinese economy and speculate on what the increasing friction in Chinese-American relations might mean moving forward. Hanson is the founding partner of the investment management firm Hanson and Doremus in Burlington and has been traveling to China since the 1980s.
The talk will be held in the library’s upstairs meeting room. For more information, call 802-533-2531 or email greensborofree@gmail.com.
