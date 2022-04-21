Can’t green up on Green Up Day? No worries.
Green Up bags in many towns are available early. In Hyde Park, for example, bags can be picked up April 25 in the entryway of the town offices. Just jot down on the form where you’re greening up.
There are also forms to record your efforts: How many bags did you collect? Tires? How many volunteers were in your group? How many miles did you clean? What was the most unusual thing you found? It’s important to capture this data to help Green Up Vermont secure grants and funding to keep the program going.
When you’re done, just tie your bags and leave them on the side of the road. Town crews will do the rest.
Report any large dump sites or difficult to access places directly to Hyde Park Highway Department at 802-888-4625.
Be sure to wear gloves, check for ticks, always face oncoming traffic and keep a close eye on what the kids are cleaning up.
