Hyde Park is preparing for Green Up Day, May 1.
The town will distribute green bags the week of Monday, April 26 through Saturday, May 1.
There will be two distribution points, which will have bags, on Saturday, May 1 — Main Street near Fork & Gavel in the south village and the Gihon Valley Hall in the north village.
The town clerk’s office will distribute bags starting April 15 for anyone who wants to get a head start.
However, bags left on the roadside may be there for a while as town highway crew plans their work schedule around Green Up Day week.
Both pickup spots on May 1 may have special activities. Watch for more information at hydeparkvt.com.
Masks and spacing are still in place for Green Up events.
