Pick up Green Up Day trash bags, buy a homemade pie ($20 each to support Gihon Valley Hall renovation projects), learn about new pedestrian and bike safety plans for North Hyde Park Village, and check out the new Little Free Library on the hall’s front porch, courtesy of the Friends of Lanpher Memorial Library on Green Up Day, Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m.-noon, 5503 Vermont 100, North Hyde Park.
The library dedication will happen at 11 a.m.
Green Up bags will be available on the front porch the night before in case anyone wants to get an early start Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.