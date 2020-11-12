This year’s presentation from the Friends of the Green River Reservoir won’t be a fun gathering at Green Mountain Tech but it will be on Zoom.
On Friday, Nov. 13, at 7, Eric Hanson will talk about loon conservation and behavior, with details about the loons at the Green Reservoir.
Hanson’s efforts over the past 21 years have included work to educate Vermonters about loons and their nesting needs, protect nest sites, assist injured and sick loons and ultimately build a sustainable breeding population.
His leadership led to the loons’ removal from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005. Statewide, loons have rebounded from a low of only seven nesting pairs in the mid-1980s to a record 101 nesting pairs in 2019, which successfully hatched 115 chicks with 87 of them surviving through August.”
Register for the meeting at webmaster@fgrrvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.