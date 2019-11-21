Artwork by students in the Green Mountain Technical and Career Center’s creative media art and design program was part of an exhibit in Mexico City.
The Museo Tamayo in Mexico City displayed their work Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 as part of an exhibit called “Beyond the Borders.”
The exhibit emerged from a visual collaboration involving Green Mountain Tech students and students in the School of Arts and Design at the National Autonomous University of Mexico in Mexico City, the country’s most prestigious university.
The idea came from fine art photographer Marilyn Montufar, who collaborated with Green Mountain Tech students and teaching artist Matt Neckers while she had an extended residency at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson.
When Montufar traveled to Mexico City to work with trans-disciplinary studio Primal, she asked Green Mountain Tech students to exchange photos with teaching artist Brenda Ortiz’s class at the university in Mexico City.
That began a collaboration between students in the two countries; they shared images in a photography exchange throughout the spring semester.
Students focused on sharing their experiences using cameras they had at their disposal. Some students had access to higher-end cameras, some used cellphones, and some used experimental processes, including pinhole photography.
Regardless of the process and technology, the images captured essential truths about the students and their vitality as artists. While the project centered on photography, students also developed genuine connections with each other.
The exceptional quality of the photography from this project led to an exhibit last spring at the Julian Scott Memorial Gallery at Northern Vermont University-Johnson.
Primal then arranged for the work to be shown at the highly regarded Museo Tamayo in Mexico City, which has shown the work of such well-known artists as Yayoi Kusama, Joan Miro and Louise Nevelson.
Participating students from Green Mountain Tech and Mexico: Andrea Baeza, Shawna Beattie, Ezra Bechtoldt, Diana Blanco, Adeline Bonath, Ximena Castro, Alexis Fregoso, Robin Granito, Mariana Guevara, Tania Gutiérrez, Sam Hanifin, Nemi Guzmán, María Hidalgo, Cheyenne Ingalls, Cameron Kennedy, Cyrus MacDonough, Julieta Mercado, Katie Mathison-Regan, Shane McGinnis, Oswaldo Ortiz, Vania Pérez, Hazen Poutre, Marco Antonio Reyes, Derick Shackett, Ariel Tolentino, Lauren Tourangeau, Erika Venegas.