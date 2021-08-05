Green Mountain Tech students took home silver medals in two separate SkillsUSA national competitions.
Creative media art and design student Emmitt White of Jeffersonville earned a silver and placed second in the nation for advertising design, while Abigail Dixson-Boles of Montgomery and Elias Gillen of Johnson teamed up to take second in the nation for digital cinema production. They are also creative media art and design students.
For digital cinema, competitors wrote, filmed and edited a short movie in less than two weeks in June, which was then judged by a panel of professional filmmakers.
For advertising design, White created a logo, several online ads and reproduced an existing ad in an intense six-hour competition.
Prior to the national competition, all three students were state champions in their chosen fields. The competitions were particularly challenging this year as everything had to be done remotely.
In addition to SkillsUSA, all three students have amassed even more honors, awards and scholarships. Dixson-Boles took first place in the Freedom and Unity Vermont Film Competition and will be headed to Sarah Lawrence College in the fall.
White, Lamoille Union High School class president, was awarded several scholarships. He is headed to Rochester Institute of Technology.
Gillen is a Vermont Presidential Scholar in the Arts — one of only five in Vermont — the recipient of numerous awards and scholarships and now runs his own professional video production company.
SkillsUSA is an organization representing students, instructors and industry leaders working collaboratively to prepare a skilled American workforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.