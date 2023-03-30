Future Business Leaders

The Green Mountain Tech Future Business Leaders of America state competition team.

 Courtesy photo

Computer networking technology and pre-technology students at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park took top honors in several competitive events at the 2023 Vermont Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference at Champlain College in Burlington on March 17.

Computer networking technology student John Griffiths swept the entire state competition in every information technology category. He earned first place in computer problem solving, cyber security, network infrastructure, and network design. The network design team event also included computer networking technology students Alex Appleby and Kiki West.

