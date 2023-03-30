Computer networking technology and pre-technology students at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park took top honors in several competitive events at the 2023 Vermont Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference at Champlain College in Burlington on March 17.
Computer networking technology student John Griffiths swept the entire state competition in every information technology category. He earned first place in computer problem solving, cyber security, network infrastructure, and network design. The network design team event also included computer networking technology students Alex Appleby and Kiki West.
The Future Business Leaders state competition second and third place winners included Alex Appleby, Michael Sargent, Marissa Langmaid, Baylie Christensen, Hope Hoadley and Andrew Dunn. The upcoming national leadership conference is set for June 27-30 in Atlanta.
Green Mountain Tech attendees will include John Griffiths, Alex Appleby and Kiki West competing in the network design team event, Michael Sargent competing in cyber security, Alex Appleby competing in network infrastructure and Gian Criolla-Rivera competing in introduction to information technology.
Future business leaders
Green Mountain Tech’s Vermont Future Business Leaders of America chapter entered a qualifying fundraising competition last October to raise funds for the Lamoille Family Center.
The student-led campaign collected $750 for the Toys for Tots program. The group was recently awarded an additional $125 in donations to help fund the Lamoille Holiday Program for 2023.
