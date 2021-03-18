May 1 is Green Up Day, a 50-year-old springtime tradition in Vermont.
The 2021 overall poster art winner is Jiya Sekar, a third grader from Union Elementary in Montpelier. Her art will be used on the poster and marketing materials promoting the 51st Green Up Day.
“Her artwork completely captures a happy and clean landscape that inspires Vermonters to keep greening up,” organizers say.
For information, go to greenupvermont.org.
