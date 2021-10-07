Lamoille County Foodshare’s Green Bag Day is Saturday, Oct. 9.
The pantry is still seeing an increased number of visits and donations go a long way in helping the foodshare stock the shelves.
Everyone who visits Lamoille County Foodshare receives milk, eggs, butter, cheese, meat, bread and fresh produce, as well as an assortment of staple foods and personal care items.
Green Bag Days helps the foodshare to restock its shelves and be able to offer clients a unique variety of items not typically offered.
This month the foodshare is asking for food donations as well as menstrual care products.
Drive through at 197 Harrel St. and leave your donation in the blue bin between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Busy Saturday? Drop your bag off anytime the food pantry is open — Monday to Friday, 9-11:30 a.m. and Saturdays 9:30-11 a.m.
Check out lcfoodshare.org for more details.
