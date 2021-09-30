East Hardwick Grange hosts a free community supper Wednesday, Oct. 3, 5:30 p.m., 88 East Church St.
The meal will be followed, at 6:30 p.m., by a presentation with farmworker leaders from Vermont's dairy industry. Migrant Justice will lead a 1.5-hour presentation about farmworkers’ groundbreaking Milk with Dignity program, which fosters a sustainable Northeast dairy industry, advances the human rights of farmworkers, supports the long-term interests of farm owners, and provides an ethical supply chain for retail food companies and consumers.
We know that the cows don’t milk themselves: Learn more about how you can get involved and help expand this powerful solution to the Hannaford supermarket’s supply chain.
This event is sponsored by the Small Farm Guild. The meal will be served outside, and the presentation will be inside the hall, with masks recommended. This event is free, and donations are welcome to support the community space, and the work of Migrant Justice.
For more information, contact easthardwickgrange@gmail.com or 472-8987.
