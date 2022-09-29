“GRACE” 45 Years of Creativity” will be on exhibit at the Julian Scott Memorial Gallery on the Northern Vermont University-Johnson campus through Oct. 21.
The exhibit features 27 works of art from the permanent collection, many of them created at the old Firehouse Gallery in Hardwick.
For more information about visiting campus, go to bit.ly/3SaTIfP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.