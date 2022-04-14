Cambridge Elementary School hosts an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16, at noon.
There will be thousands of eggs to find, lots of candy, and prizes for finding the golden eggs.
Grades will be divided into separate areas for hunting, so it’s important to show up well ahead of noon to participate.
Organizers are asking that participants recycle the eggs.
