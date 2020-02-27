Kayla Fleming and Amanda Pai, students at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park, participated in the annual Cambridge Area Rotary speech contest on Thursday, Feb. 20. They addressed the topic “How Does Rotary Connect to My World?” With them are Christian Damato, left, Cambridge Rotary president, and Green Mountain Tech teacher Doug Boardman.
