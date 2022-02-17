• Friday, Feb. 18, noon-4:30 p.m., Lamoille County Civic Center, 24 Upper Main St., Morristown.
• Tuesday, Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., American Legion, 16 Stowe St., Waterbury.
• Friday, March 4, noon-5 p.m., Morrisville VFW, 28 Pleasant St.
• Tuesday, March 15, 8 a.m.-1p.m., Green Mountain Technology and Career Center, 738 VT Route 15, Hyde Park.
• Friday, March 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Stowe Community Church, 137 Main St.
• Wednesday, March 23, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Morrisville VFW, 28 Pleasant St.
• Saturday, March 26, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Waterbury Municipal Building, 28 N. Main St.
