The VFW in Morrisville, 28 Pleasant St., is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Tuesday, March 30, 11:30 a.m-3:30 p.m.
The Lamoille County Civic Center in Morrisville, 24 Upper Main St., is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Friday, April 9, noon-4:30 p.m.
The VFW in Morrisville, 28 Pleasant St., is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Tuesday, May 25, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Sign up: redcrossblood.org.
