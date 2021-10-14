St. Leo’s Hall, 109 S. Main St., Waterbury, hosts a blood drive for the American Red Cross Thursday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lamoille County Mental Health Services, 72 Harrel St., Morrisville, hosts a blood drive Wednesday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
The VFW in Morrisville, 28 Pleasant St., hosts a blood drive Friday, Oct. 29, noon-5 p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe, 728 Mountain Road, hosts a blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 3, 12:30-5 p.m.
Go to redcrossblood.org to sign up.
