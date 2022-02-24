Girls on the Run Vermont, a physical activity-based, positive youth development program for students in third through eighth grades, still needs coaches.
The eight-week program incorporates movement to empower participants to develop critical life skills, build confidence, cultivate positive connections with peers, manage emotions and stand up for themselves and others.
Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons.
Locations in need of coaches in Lamoille County include Cambridge Elementary School, Hyde Park Elementary School, Lamoille Union Middle School, Morristown Elementary School and Stowe Elementary School.
Locations in need of coaches in Chittenden County include Chamberlin School, Charlotte Central School, Edmunds Elementary School, Hinesburg Community School, Orchard School, Rick Marcotte Central School and Shelburne Community School.
More information at gotrvt.org.
