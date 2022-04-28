Girl Scouts power

On April 18, Troop 60278 donated dozens of boxes of Girl Scout cookies to Copley Hospital workers and brought a variety of needed items to the North Country Animal Shelter.
A few of the Daisies and Brownies in the troop also visited with the animals at North Country Animal League after dropping off donations to help the shelter.
The troop serves girls from Elmore, Hyde Park, Morrisville, Stowe, Wolcott and Worcester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.