The Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will host “animal dance” and robot-building parties to introduce girls to the world of scouts.
Bring a friend or make a new one.
An Animal Dance Party is planned for girls in Johnson on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 5-6 p.m., at the United Community Church of Johnson, 100 Lower Main St.
Parents and caregivers are invited to participate. RSVP to 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.
If you are not able to attend, parties are also available virtually through girlscoutsgwm.org.
Whether exploring nature and the outdoors, expressing themselves through art or music, designing robots or board games, or helping their community through service projects, participants will while earning badges.
