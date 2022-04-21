On Saturday, May 7, Gihon Valley Hall in North Hyde Park Village will host a Green Up Day event from 9 a.m.-noon.
Stop by the hall at 5503 Vermont Route 100 to pick up Green Up Day trash bags to clean up roadsides. Bags will also be on the porch Friday evening for the early birds.
There will also be a pie sale, a history walk, building tours, gardening info and a seed swap with donations from our neighbors at High Mowing Seeds.
For more information, visit gihonvalleyhall.wixsite.com/home, or contact Liz Courtney at 917-648-6050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.