Gihon Valley Hall in N. Hyde Park presents “Barrymore,” a two-person play by William Luce depicting John Barrymore a few months before his death in 1942 as he rehearses a revival of his 1920 Broadway triumph as Richard III on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m.
On Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon, there will be a Green Up Day seed swap and pie sale with live music from Brian Hamlin and Company.
