Hyde Park recently received a $3,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to improve its performance stage with upgraded lighting system at Gihon Valley Hall, supporting its mission to make the hall a vibrant and useful community events space.
“While the COVID crisis has put a damper on holding live performances at the hall, we’ve been working to make the best of this pause to upgrade the facility so that we can come back better than ever when the time is right,” says Liz Courtney, Gihon Valley Hall Committee secretary and events coordinator.
The $3,000 grant will be used to install a modern system of stage lights for the building’s stage, which features an historic hand-painted curtain from the early 1900s. The Hyde Park Opera House, also in the process of upgrading its lighting system, has offered to donate a set of lights to the Gihon Valley Hall as part of this project.
The Gihon Valley Hall was built in 1910.
