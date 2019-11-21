During the holidays, teenagers are often excluded from children’s holiday programs.
So, every year, the United Way of Lamoille County collects $25 gift cards and certificates from regional businesses and distributes them to low-income families so they can buy a gift or two for their teen, or allow the teen to find the right gift for themselves.
Gift cards are requested in $25 amounts from local book or clothing stores, Amazon, Walmart, movie theaters, restaurants and other retailers. They can be dropped off at the United Way office inside TD Bank at 20 Morrisville Plaza, Morrisville,, or at the TD Bank drive-thru by Dec. 6.
Parents of youths ages 13-18 can apply for the program by phone or in person no later than Dec. 6. Proof of income is required. New participants will take priority over families helped in previous years. Parents who qualify can pick up the cards the week of Dec. 16.