In conjunction with the Festival of Lights in Morrisville on Saturday, Dec. 3, River Arts is raffling off seven bountiful gift baskets, each with a different theme such as gourmet, pet or garden.
Raffle will be sold until the festival when winners will be drawn. Purchase tickets online at riverartsvt.org or in person at 74 Pleasant St., in Morrisville.
Proceeds help River Arts fund programs for all ages.
