In honor of National Poetry Month, the Morristown Centennial Library is hosting several programs, including a chance to have an original poem published in the News & Citizen.
Email a copy of your poem to info@centenniallibrary.org by end of the day, Monday, April 25. All entries will be shared on the library social media page and participants are invited to share their poems at a poetry open mic, Tuesday, April 19, 6 p.m.
One winner will receive a $50 Morrisville Co-op gift card and be published in an upcoming issue of the News & Citizen. The competition is open to all ages.
Be sure to check out centenniallibrary.org for more information about all the library’s poetry month programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.