If you’ve been hankering for bingo all summer and just haven’t gotten around to it, now’s your chance.
Door open at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Aug. 4, but if that’s cutting it too close, the final night of bingo at the Elmore Town Hall is Thursday, Aug. 11.
On Aug. 14, enjoy a pancake breakfast, also at town hall, 8-10 a.m. And, that pie-pie-pie social returns on Aug. 20, 7 p.m. At the town hall, of course.
