Have some household hazardous waste to get rid of?
A free collection for Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District residents will be held, Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m.-noon, 197 Harrel St., Morrisville, to help households manage items labeled with caution, warning or danger and other known hazardous materials.
Paint is limited to 10 gallons per carload. COVID protocols will be enforced.
Email info@lrswmd.org for information.
