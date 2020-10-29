Join Morristown Centennial Library for socially-distant and virtual events.
The library will offer Howlin’ Halloween Bags on curbside carts, by request, while supplies last.
How do you get one? It’s frighteningly easy. Just like a curbside order, ask for a bag by emailing us at info@centenniallibrary.org, or calling us at 888-3853, with your name and telephone number in the body of the email or voicemail message, the ages of your children (or teens), and whether you want a candy or non-candy bag.
Orders will be placed on the curbside carts during the final week of October.
Join the library for the Vermont Humanities Council’s 2020-2021 Vermont Reads book, “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, in partnership with Rev. Becca Girrell and the United Community Church, on Wednesdays, Nov. 11 and 18, 6:30 p.m. Register with the library or the church office, 888-2225.
Morristown Centennial Library is still doing monthly prize drawings. Contribute to the array of fun mini-reviews on our The Plot Thickens website post (centenniallibrary.org); your one-line book blurbs will make you eligible for October’s prize drawing, which will occur on Nov. 3. Separate entries for each book, please. For October, the prize is a $25 gift card to The Green Dragon.
