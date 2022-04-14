Are you interested in growing your own food in community with others?
Then the Morristown Community Garden program might be for you.
The garden is located on town land next to the Oxbow Park. It has been in existence for over 20 years and offers gardeners both tilled and no-till plots, as well as a few raised beds. Gardeners pay a nominal fee and have access to water and some other gardening supplies.
All gardening practices are organic. You can learn more and register at morristownvt.myrec.com.
For more information, contact Dan McLaughlin at 603-581-4352 or Hilary Warner at hwarner603@gmail.com.
