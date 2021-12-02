Get ‘Frozen’

Lamoille Valley Dance Academy presents its annual presentation of “Frozen Nutcracker” at the studio’s new black box theater, 39 Upper Main St., Morristown, on Saturday, Dec. 4, as part of Morrisville’s Festival of Lights, 1 and 5 p.m.
Meet Santa and all the “Frozen” characters after each show.
Tickets are $10; $8 for kids 12 and under; and $30 for a family of four or more.
For more information call 802-888-4375.
