To celebrate Vermont Arbor Day, the Vermont Urban & Community Forestry Program has provided kits for public libraries with items to get families outside and learn more about trees.
This year, Vermont Arbor Day is Friday, May 7, and Jeudevine Library has 40 kits to give away to help families celebrate. The kits include a sugar maple seed planting kit, a tree scavenger hunt, tree craft ideas, a guide to Vermont trees and bookmarks. The kits are free for both individuals and families.
If you would like to get a kit, call phone the library at 472-5948 or email jeudevinememoriallibrary@gmail.com.
In addition to kits, families that would like to be entered in the Arbor Day raffle can submit a photo of their child or family working on the tree scavenger hunt or Arbor Day craft project.
A photo is necessary for raffle entry to gwen.kozlowski@uvm.edu. Photos must be less than 20mb. Five winners will be chosen for various prizes.
