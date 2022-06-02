The first-ever Jeudevine Library garden tour will be held on Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The tour includes a garden each in Hardwick, Greensboro and Craftsbury. Purchase admission buttons ahead for $25 by cash or check at the Whistle Emporium, Birdsong Beer & Wine, the library or online at jeudevinememoriallibrary.org. Pick up buttons and maps the day of the tour.
All proceeds benefit the furniture fund for the Jeudevine Library expansion project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.