“There was Once,” a solo exhibition by Vermont-based photographer and painter Cathy Cone opens Sunday, Nov. 14, 2-4 p.m., at Minėmå Gallery in Johnson.
Cone’s surrealist approach to photography began in the late 1970s with the introduction of the "Diana" camera, leading her to take an experimental approach to image-making.
The exhibition will showcase two new distinct, but interconnected, bodies of work: hand-painted photographs and black and white Piezography.
Cheese, chocolate and wine will be served, and masks are required.
The show runs through Jan. 8.
