In early October students at The Elmore School were immersed in a songwriting residency with local singer and songwriter, Jon Gailmor.
During the week students worked in small groups and together to write five, new original songs and they added three new verses to the school song, “Jewel of a School,” originally written in 2003 by Gailmor and students at the school at that time.
Each group composed an original song about one of the four seasons living in Elmore. The process began with students composing the lyrics aided by Gailmor’ carefully crafted questions about the topic.
The next day the songs were put to rhythm and melody. The whole class wrote a new school song, “Wings of Elmore,” featuring the new school mascot, the owl. Each group made an audio recording of its song and recorded a video on the shore of Lake Elmore to share with family and friends.
