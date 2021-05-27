Perennial plants and house plants donated to Friends of the Morristown Centennial Library will be on sale to benefit the library, Monday, June 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Local gardeners will be on hand to offer advice. This is a masked and socially distanced event on the library lawn at the library, 7 Richmond St.
