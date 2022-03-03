Bingo is back.
The Jeffersonville Eagles Club, Route 109, returns Friday, March 4.
Doors open at 5 p.m., purchase cards by 6 p.m., and play begins at 6:45 p.m. Masks are required until seated, and refreshments will be available.
Contact Melody Tobin at amtobin912@gmail.com or 802-644-2409 for more information.
