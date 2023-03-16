French connections

Flutist Karen Kevra and pianist Jeffery Chappell present “The French Connection,” a show featuring the work of numerous French composers, including Mouquet, Gossec, Ravel and Moyse at the Plainfield Opera House at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.
The hour-long program will feature the award-winning duo that has performed at the French embassy in Washington and a range of other venues along the East Coast.
