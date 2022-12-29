A new graphic guide to democracy in “Vermont, Freedom & Unity,” developed by the Center for Cartoon Studies and the Vermont Humanities Council is now available to pick up for free at the Craftsbury Public Library. This guide gives an introduction on how democracy works in our state — from Town Meeting to the Statehouse.
The Craftsbury Public Library and the Craftsbury Academy fifth-grade civics class will host local leaders, including Rep. Katherine Sims, at the Craftsbury Public Library on Monday, Jan. 9, at 12:30 p.m. to discuss how democracy works with plenty of time for questions.
Everyone is welcome to stop in to pick up a copy. For more information, contact the library at 802-586-9683 or director@craftsburypubliclibrary.org.
