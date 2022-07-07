Farmers are invited to join Dr. Pete Erickson, University of New Hampshire dairy production state specialist, for a walk and talk farm tour on July 27, 10 a.m. to noon at the Laggis Brothers Farm in East Hardwick.
Erickson will discuss calf and heifer management practices and how farmers can apply these to their own operations. He also will talk about dry cow management for healthier calves, calf feeding, calf and heifer housing and pasture management for heifers.
Advance registration is required at go.uvm.edu/moo. Lunch is included.
