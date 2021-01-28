A series of free, virtual webinars, hosted by University of Vermont Extension and the International Workshop on Agritourism, will provide participants with a global perspective on agritourism.
Agritourism Gatherings, a monthly series that debuted last September, is designed to stimulate conversations about agritourism among people from different countries. While geared to farmers, farm-stay operators, agricultural service providers, researchers and other industry professionals, anyone with an interest in agritourism is welcome.
Upcoming webinars include:
• Feb. 17: Agritourism and Racial Justice in the U.S., 12-1 p.m. The discussion will focus on farm-based education and sales of local products as tools for pursuing racial equity and social justice in food systems. Panelists will be Martinique Lewis, founder, Black Travel Alliance; Eduardo Rivera, farmer and owner, Sin Fronteras Farm and Food, Stockholm, Wis.; and Karen Washington, co-founder, Black Farmer Fund, and owner, Rise and Root Farm, Chester, N.Y. Lynn Ellen Schimoler, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, will serve as moderator.
• March 16: Exploring the Diversity and Impact of Agritourism in southern Africa, 12-1 p.m. This panel, moderated by Kanyi Gabiro, Agritourism Africa, will explore agritourism’s impact on socioeconomic diversity and tourism in rural economies in Malawi and South Africa.
Additional webinars will be offered on April 20 (Culinary Lens on Agritourism) and May 11 (Regional Strategies for Promoting Agritourism and Community Economic Development). The series then will take a break until fall.
Advance registration is required. Links can be found at go.uvm.edu/agtourism-gatherings.
Past presentations are also available for viewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.