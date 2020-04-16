Stowe-based Protect Our Wildlife will host a free online discussion with coyote expert Chris Schadler on Thursday, April 16, at 6:30 p.m.

Schadler, co-founder of the N.H. Wildlife Coalition and a Project Coyote representative, holds a master’s degree in conservation biology, has been a sheep farmer, and has studied coyotes and wolves for 30 years.

In the presentation, she will counter many myths associated with the coyote.

Registration is required at bit.ly/coyotetalk. Questions may be asked via the “chat” function on Zoom or people can email their questions ahead of time to info@protectourwildlifevt.org.

Tags

We Invest In The Community. Invest In Us.

Support Local Journalism

The need for factual, local news and information has never been greater. Show us you value our content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.