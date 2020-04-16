Stowe-based Protect Our Wildlife will host a free online discussion with coyote expert Chris Schadler on Thursday, April 16, at 6:30 p.m.
Schadler, co-founder of the N.H. Wildlife Coalition and a Project Coyote representative, holds a master’s degree in conservation biology, has been a sheep farmer, and has studied coyotes and wolves for 30 years.
In the presentation, she will counter many myths associated with the coyote.
Registration is required at bit.ly/coyotetalk. Questions may be asked via the “chat” function on Zoom or people can email their questions ahead of time to info@protectourwildlifevt.org.