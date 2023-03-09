Low-income people, the elderly and working families appreciative of a night off from cooking: These are the people who have for the past 12 years benefited from no-cost meals from Craftsbury community dinners prepared at the Craftsbury United Church.
A recent $1,000 grant from the Vermont Electric Co-op’s community fund will pay for ingredients for about five of these monthly meals, each of which serves between 80 and 100 people from Craftsbury and surrounding towns.
While the meals are offered at no cost to residents, donations are accepted.
The menu includes lasagna, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, rice and turkey with vegetables, soup and bread with cookies for dessert.
The Vermont Electric Co-op’s Community Fund is a voluntary program supported by co-op members who choose to round up their electric bills, donate their member capital dollars or make one-time donations to the fund. The fund then makes grants to local organizations that support economic security, emergency relief, community development and food security.
