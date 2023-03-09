Low-income people, the elderly and working families appreciative of a night off from cooking: These are the people who have for the past 12 years benefited from no-cost meals from Craftsbury community dinners prepared at the Craftsbury United Church.

A recent $1,000 grant from the Vermont Electric Co-op’s community fund will pay for ingredients for about five of these monthly meals, each of which serves between 80 and 100 people from Craftsbury and surrounding towns.

