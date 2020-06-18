Healthy Lamoille Valley has a supply of prescription drug mail-back envelopes from the Vermont Department of Health. These envelopes are free, prepaid and easy to use. Simply seal your unused prescription drugs inside and drop off at any post office or other USPS pickup location. Email Jessica Bickford, jessica@healthylamoillevalley.org, if you would like to receive mail-back envelopes.

Safely storing or disposing of prescription drugs is important for the well-being of our community in order to prevent misuse and help protect the environment. Misused prescription drugs are often obtained from the houses of family and friends, so keeping prescription drugs out of reach of children and youth with so many home from school is key.

Looking for more information on drug safety?

Visit healthvermont.gov/alcohol-drugs/services/prescription-drug-disposal and healthylamoillevalley.org.

