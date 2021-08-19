Four artists re-examine visual landscapes with hope, resilience, connection and a unique kind of ephemeral strength in “Lightness of Being,” Minėmå Gallery, Johnson.
The exhibit features work by Vermont-based artists Patty Hudak, Tuyen My Nguyen, Chiara No and Tara Thacker.
“‘Lightness of Being’” dares to explore a more imaginative side of the pandemic. Fragility and delicacy combined with tough multifarious parts and energetic lines allow the viewer to perceive more than they might imagine,” explained curator Michael Mahnke.
A closing reception will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, 5-7 p.m.
