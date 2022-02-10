Dylan Nadeau of Morrisville painted this mural at the request of Lamoille Health Family Medicine and Pediatrics in Morristown.
Nadeau, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Maine College of Art, currently lives in Morristown.
He works in mediums ranging from digital illustration, gouache and ink on paper, large scale murals and ceramics, and early on found inspiration deep in the woods, seeing beauty in natural phenomena and the things that grew from the forest floor.
More at dylannadeau.com.
