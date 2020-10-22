Now that the cold weather is upon us, the Hardwick Area Food Pantry is looking for donations of new warm hats, gloves and mittens or scarves to add to annual holiday food boxes.
Donations can be dropped off at the pantry during open hours, Monday, noon-2 p.m., and Thursday and Saturday, 9-11 a.m., 39 West Church St., Hardwick.
Questions? Call (802) 472-5940.
