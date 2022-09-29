The Johnson Food Shelf is open Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-noon and Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at 661 Railroad St.
The food shelf has frozen meats, breads and desserts, dairy products, ready-to-eat canned goods as well as boxed meal starters, canned and fresh fruits and vegetables. It also has detergents, dish soap and toilet products.
Home deliveries are available.
The food shelf is also looking for grocery bag donations and remember to bring your own bags when you shop.
Volunteers are also needed, so call 802-635-9003 for information or to get involved.
